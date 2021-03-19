All news

Global Asia Pacific Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Asia Pacific is the largest region globally by card payment value and is projected to gain share going forward. Payment policy is playing an increasing role in driving the rate at which consumer payments are transitioning to paper alternatives. This report analyses key policy developments in the region and evaluates their effectiveness in achieving their stated goals. The final section analyses the policy implications and how they relate to the forecast for the region.

Euromonitor International’s Asia Pacific Payscape 2021: Payment Policy Developments global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Consumer Finance market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market.  Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective on market evolution and the criteria for success.  The briefing leverages Euromonitor International’s 360-degree coverage of the global payments’ landscape including insight on consumer debt.

Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Finance market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

