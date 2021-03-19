Global Automotive Body-in-White Market Size study Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Automotive Body-in-White Market is valued approximately at USD 77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive body in white refers to the phase in which the metal sheet body components of an automobile have been welded simultaneously. In other words, body-in-white is the frame composition of the automobile before assembly of chassis, doors. glass, engine, seat, hood, and other such sub-assemblies. Automobile Body-in-white is made up of a material that has adequate mechanical strength to withstand the weight of components and frames, as well as offers a stable and rigid platform for the suspension to have effective control over the vehicle. It also facilitates the passenger module to better protect the occupants in the event of a collision. In the present scenario, the producers have been forced to reduce the weight of the automobile frame to bring down the overall weight of the vehicles, which eventually reduce carbon emission below the acceptable limit. Rising vehicle production across the globe, rising demand for reduction in vehicle weight to meet emission standards and fuel efficiency and advancements in manufacturing processes for high strength material are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2019, the global production of commercial vehicle was estimated around 24.6 million units, an increase of 1.6% from 2017 which holds almost 23.8 million units of commercial vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of Automotive Body-in-White market around the world. However, the advent of COVID-19 pandemic has a swift and severe impact on every single sector of global industry including automotive sector thus, representing a substantial decline in the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. With the reduced production of vehicles, the demand for automotive body-in-weight also decline thus, hampering the market growth. Moreover, high material cost for light weight solutions and higher investment for hot stamping are few other factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

ALSO READ :https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/02/2-4-dichlorobenzyl-alcohol-market-size_25.html

The regional analysis of global Automotive Body-in-White market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing production of automobiles and rising government efforts to reduce carbon emission in the region. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the presence of large automakers and focus on R&D on new technology in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gestamp Automicion SA

ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering

Hyundai Rotem Company

AIDA Engineering, Ltd.

Eagle Press & Equipment Co. Ltd.

BENTELER International AG

Martinrea International Inc.

Magna International Inc.

ALSO READ :https://sites.google.com/view/digitalfaultrecordermanufactur/home

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Aluminium

Steel

Magnesium

CFRP

By Component Position:

Structural

Inner

Exposed

By Component Types:

Fenders

Closures

Shock Towers

A-Post/ B-Post

Others

By Body Structure:

Frame Mounted Structure

Monocoque Structure

ALSO READ :https://markets.financialcontent.com/1discountbrokerage/news/read/41098989

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Body-in-White Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Body-in-White Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Body-in-White Market, by Material Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Body-in-White Market, by Component Position, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Body-in-White Market, by Component Types, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Automotive Body-in-White Market, by Body Structure, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Body-in-White Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market, by Material Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market by Material Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Body-in-White Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Aluminium

5.4.2. Steel

5.4.3. Magnesium

5.4.4. CFRP

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market, by Component Position

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market by Component Position, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component Position 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Body-in-White Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Structural

6.4.2. Inner

6.4.3. Exposed

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market, by Component Types

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market by Component Types, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component Types 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automotive Body-in-White Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Fenders

7.4.2. Closures

7.4.3. Shock Towers

7.4.4. A-Post/ B-Post

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market, by Body Structure

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market by Body Structure, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market Estimates & Forecasts by Body Structure 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Automotive Body-in-White Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Frame Mounted Structure

8.4.2. Monocoque Structure

Chapter 9. Global Automotive Body-in-White Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Automotive Body-in-White Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Automotive Body-in-White Market

9.2.1. U.S. Automotive Body-in-White Market

9.2.1.1. Material Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Component Position breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Component Types breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Body Structure breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada Automotive Body-in-White Market

9.3. Europe Automotive Body-in-White Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Automotive Body-in-White Market

9.3.2. Germany Automotive Body-in-White Market

9.3.3. Rest of Europe Automotive Body-in-White Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Body-in-White Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Automotive Body-in-White Market

9.4.2. India Automotive Body-in-White Market

9.4.3. Japan Automotive Body-in-White Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Body-in-White Market

9.5. Latin America Automotive Body-in-White Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Automotive Body-in-White Market

9.5.2. Mexico Automotive Body-in-White Market

9.6. Rest of The World Automotive Body-in-White Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Gestamp Automicion SA

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering

10.2.3. Hyundai Rotem Company

10.2.4. AIDA Engineering, Ltd.

10.2.5. Eagle Press & Equipment Co. Ltd.

10.2.6. BENTELER International AG

10.2.7. Martinrea International Inc.

10.2.8. Magna International Inc.

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 2. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 3. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY MATERIAL TYPE 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 4. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY COMPONENT POSITION 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 5. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY COMPONENT TYPES 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 6. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY BODY STRUCTURE 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY-IN-WHITE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECAS

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105