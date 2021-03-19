Global Automotive Headliner Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Automotive Headliner Market is valued approximately USD 15.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive headliners are the ceiling of the car which typically made of multilayered fabric. Automotive headliners are used for aesthetic, as well as functional purpose. The functional purpose of automotive headliner is to offer protection, shock absorption and cover the wire that run through roof of the vehicles. These headliners also have other functions, including reduction of sound in the interior of the vehicle and inhibiting of sound waves prominent to favorable acoustic circumstances. Besides the functional purpose, these headliners are also used to improve the appearance of the vehicle’s interior. Further, individual is spending substantial amount of money in their personalized vehicles to get a desired level of comfort. Generally, the consumer buying behavior is affected by the productive interiors and comfort level of passenger. Therefore, the demand for automotive headliner is significantly growing among the automobile companies. Moreover, increasing production volume of passenger cars & commercial vehicle, rise in demand for interior styling, quality, and convenience features, and government regulations regarding emission level and fuel efficiency are the few other factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2019, there were around 27 million units of commercial vehicles sold around the world, an increase of about 3.85% from 2018, which holds almost 26 million units. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for automotive headliners, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. The advent of COVID-19 pandemic has a swift and severe impact on every single sector of global industry including automotive industry thus, representing a substantial decline in the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. With the reduced production of vehicles, the demand for automotive headline significantly decline, which may act as a major roadblock for the demand of automotive headliner in the recent years. However, the high cost of advanced headliner and overhead systems is one of the major factors impeding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Headliner market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in production & sales volume of passenger cars, along with availability of large population base & rapid growing urbanization in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Motus Integrated Technologies

Grupo Antolin

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Kasai North America, Inc.

International Automotive Components (IAC) Group

Howa Co., Ltd.

U.G.N., Inc.

Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd.

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Inteva Products, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Material Type:

Fabric

Polyester

Plastic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Headliner Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

