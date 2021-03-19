Global Automotive Software Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Automotive Software Market is valued approximately USD 14.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive software is a set of directions that helps the user to interact with core in-vehicle hardware and also execute control functions in a vehicle. It mainly emphasized on the rising trend towards automotive haptics, sensor fusion, and the implementation of the on-board vehicle monitoring system. This software is mainly designed to support and enhance the experience of utilizing a motor vehicle. This software can also involve in connecting devices, such as smartphone or on-call safety programs, to minimize the vehicle overlap. Further, the emergence of IoT and smart & connected vehicles, automotive software have observed increased demand significantly around the world, due to the rising need of an interactive solution among the sensors surrounded on the vehicles and users of these vehicles. These factors are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Further, rising production & demand of electric vehicle and passenger car, growing adoption of ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) feature in vehicle, and escalating demand for connected vehicles due to the advent of IoT are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market growth during the forecast period. According to the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the global electric vehicle (EV) sales were estimated at around 312,000 units in Q1 2018, an increase of 58% as compared to Q1 2017 which holds almost 197,000 units. Similarly, as per the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) report 2019, the global electric vehicle sale is expected to reach almost 54 million by the year 2040. This, in turn, will promote the demand for automotive software all over the world. The advent of COVID-19 pandemic has a swift and severe impact on every single sector of global industry including automotive industry thus, representing a substantial decline in the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. With the reduced production of vehicles, the demand for automotive software significantly decline, which may act as a major roadblock for the market growth in the recent years. However, the lack of standard protocol to develop software platform is one of the major factors impedes the market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising production of passenger & commercial, increasing penetration of connected cars and electric vehicles, and rapidly changing in-vehicle electronics architecture in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ansys Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

CDK Global LLC

Cox Automotive

Daimler AG

Dassault Systems SE

DealerTrack Holdings, Inc.

Delphi Technologies

Ford Motor Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Autonomous driving software

Safety & security software

Vehicle management software

Infotainment software

By Application:

Engine Management System (EMS)

Anti-locking braking system (ABS)

Airbag Control

Car Navigation System

Infotainment System

Mobility Service

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle

By End-Use:

Manufacturer retail store

Automotive dealer

Automotive repair store

Auto part wholesaler & agent

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Software Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Software Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Software Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Software Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Automotive Software Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Software Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Software Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Software Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Software Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Autonomous driving software

5.4.2. Safety & security software

5.4.3. Vehicle management software

5.4.4. Infotainment software

….continued

