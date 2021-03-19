All news

Global Biofuel Enzymes Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Biofuels are the renewable and sustainable source of fuels which are mainly formed by waste plant and animal matter. Biofuel enzymes are biological catalysts which alter and speed up the ongoing reactions and increases productivity, performance and environmental gains in the biofuels. Biofuel enzymes serve various applications in biodiesel, lignocellulosic ethanol, corn/starch based ethanol and others. Biofuel enzymes increase specificity and efficiency of products. Growing environmental concerns and increased government policies to form legislations for blending of biofuel have turned to be the prime driver in broadening the market for biofuel enzymes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biofuel Enzymes in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Biofuel Enzymes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Biofuel Enzymes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Japan Biofuel Enzymes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Biofuel Enzymes Market 2019 (%)

The global Biofuel Enzymes market was valued at 635.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 752.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. While the Biofuel Enzymes market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biofuel Enzymes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Biofuel Enzymes production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Biofuel Enzymes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Japan Biofuel Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Amylases

Cellulases

Others

Japan Biofuel Enzymes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Japan Biofuel Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Biofuel Enzymes Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Biofuel Enzymes Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Biofuel Enzymes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Japan Biofuel Enzymes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Novozymes

DuPont

DSM

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biofuel Enzymes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Biofuel Enzymes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

………..Continued

