Global Breville Group Ltd in Consumer Appliances (Australia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Breville Group continues to face increasing challenges in the highly competitive small appliances category in Australia and New Zealand, while posting strong revenue growth in the North American market. The company is expected to undergo a transformation programme by shortening development cycles, accelerating new product introductions and better aligning its portfolio of brands with retailer and customer needs.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

