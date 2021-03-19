Global Cable Glands Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

A cable gland is a device designed to attach and secure the end of an electrical cable to the equipment. A cable gland provides strain-relief and connects by a means suitable for the type and description of cable for which it is designed, including provision for making electrical connection to the armour or braid and lead or aluminium sheath of the cable, if any. Cable glands may also be used for sealing cables passing through bulkheads or gland plates. Cable glands are mostly used for cables with diameters between 1 mm and 75 mm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cable Glands in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Cable Glands Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Cable Glands Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Thailand Cable Glands Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Cable Glands Market 2019 (%)

The global Cable Glands market was valued at 2151.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2778.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. While the Cable Glands market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cable Glands manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cable Glands production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Cable Glands Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Thailand Cable Glands Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Synthetic or Resin Glands

Metal Glands

Plastic Glands

Explosion Proof Glands

Thailand Cable Glands Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Thailand Cable Glands Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil and Gas

Mining

Construction

Railway

Aerospace

Chemical

Power and Energy

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cable Glands Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cable Glands Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Cable Glands Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Thailand Cable Glands Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Amphenol

Emerson

ABB

TE Connectivity

Eaton

Hubbell Incorporated

Axis Communications

PFLITSCH GmbH

CMP Products

WISKA

Lapp Group

Hummel AG

Weidmüller Interface

BARTEC Group

R.Stahl AG

Warom Group

Bimed Teknik

El Sewedy Electric

CCG Cable Terminations

Beisit Electric Tech

Jacob GmbH

Cortem

Metal Craft Industries

Caledonian Cables

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cable Glands Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Cable Glands Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

….continued

