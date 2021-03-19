All news

Global Cable Glands Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Cable Glands Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

A cable gland is a device designed to attach and secure the end of an electrical cable to the equipment. A cable gland provides strain-relief and connects by a means suitable for the type and description of cable for which it is designed, including provision for making electrical connection to the armour or braid and lead or aluminium sheath of the cable, if any. Cable glands may also be used for sealing cables passing through bulkheads or gland plates. Cable glands are mostly used for cables with diameters between 1 mm and 75 mm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cable Glands in US, including the following market information:
US Cable Glands Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Cable Glands Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
US Cable Glands Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in US Cable Glands Market 2019 (%)
The global Cable Glands market was valued at 2151.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2778.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. While the Cable Glands market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:- http://meshnotes.com/WaJiUotxwvj5

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cable Glands manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cable Glands production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Cable Glands Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
US Cable Glands Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Synthetic or Resin Glands
Metal Glands
Plastic Glands
Explosion Proof Glands

US Cable Glands Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
US Cable Glands Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Oil and Gas
Mining
Construction
Railway
Aerospace
Chemical
Power and Energy
Others

ALSO READ:- https://www.evernote.com/shard/s652/sh/b343a0d8-5f13-3bca-f27d-cef968aa5601/2a10f4df956421573e767028b0b9ba57

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cable Glands Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cable Glands Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Cable Glands Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total US Cable Glands Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Amphenol
Emerson
ABB
TE Connectivity
Eaton
Hubbell Incorporated
Axis Communications
PFLITSCH GmbH
CMP Products
WISKA
Lapp Group
Hummel AG
Weidmüller Interface
BARTEC Group
R.Stahl AG
Warom Group
Bimed Teknik
El Sewedy Electric
CCG Cable Terminations
Beisit Electric Tech
Jacob GmbH
Cortem
Metal Craft Industries
Caledonian Cables

ALSO READ:- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sulfur-hexafluoride-market-business-trends-covid–19-outbreak-size-share-regional-study-key-vendors-study-global-segments-and-revenue-by-2025-2021-01-12

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cable Glands Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Cable Glands Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected] 

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Low-Calorie Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2027

Alex

IndustryGrowthInsights publishes a detailed report on Low-Calorie Food market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2020-2027. This report offers an in-depth analysis that includes the latest information including the current COVID-19 impact on the […]
All news

Global Apparel and Footwear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wise

Padini aims to further expand by opening new stores under the Padini Concept Store and Brands Outlet banners in new shopping malls, while also refurbishing its existing outlets. Padini will continue to target consumers through offering affordably priced apparel and footwear amidst rising price-consciousness.  GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :   https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200425-padini-holdings-bhd-in-apparel-and-footwear-malaysia        Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are […]
All news

Global Access Gateway Market Report 2020: Citrix, Sysgem(Switzerland), Duo Security, Myexostar, Zyxel(Taiwan), Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, etc.

anita_adroit

Gauging through Scope: Global Access Gateway Market, 2020-26A new report defining the global Access Gateway market offers readers with vivid details on current and most recent industry developments along with futuristic predictions that allow players to recognize exact vendor initiatives, end-user preferences and purchase decisions along with profitability. The report delivers pertinent details on strategic […]