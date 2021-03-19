All news

Global Cable Tray Systems Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

In the electrical wiring of buildings, a cable tray system is used to support insulated electrical cables used for power distribution, control, and communication.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cable Tray Systems in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Cable Tray Systems Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Cable Tray Systems Market 2019 (%)

The global Cable Tray Systems market was valued at 3004.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4045.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. While the Cable Tray Systems market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cable Tray Systems businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cable Tray Systems in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cable Tray Systems market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Cable Tray Systems Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Cable Tray Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Steel

Aluminium

FRP

 

South Korea Cable Tray Systems Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Cable Tray Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Oil and Gas

Mining

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cable Tray Systems Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cable Tray Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Niedax Group

Legrand

OBO Bettermann

Oglaend / Hilti

PUK Group

Cope / Atkore

Unitech

Thomas & Betts / ABB

HUAPENG

BAKS

Unistrut / Atkore

DKC Company

Schneider Electric

Cooper B-Line / Eaton

Daqo Group

Basor Electric, S.A. (Spain)

Korvest

Pemsa Cable Management

Marco Cable Management / Atkore

Yaming

IEK Group

ASD-Electric

Poleoduto

Xuchang Meetall

Indiana Group

PROFAB Engineers

ESZ Company

SIRIJAYA INDUSTRIES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cable Tray Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Cable Tray Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

