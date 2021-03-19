All news

Global Carbolic Oil Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Carbolic Oil Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Carbolic oil is a complex combination of hydrocarbons obtained by distillation of coal tar. It consists of aromatic and other hydrocarbons, phenolic compounds and aromatic nitrogen compounds and distills at the approximate temperature range of 150 deg C to 210 deg C. Its CAS number is 84650-03-3. Its density at 20 deg C is 900 kg/cum to 1030 kg/cum. It is a flammable liquid which has moderate solubility in water. Its colour is yellow to dark brown. It has aromatic odour.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbolic Oil in India, including the following market information:
India Carbolic Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Carbolic Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
India Carbolic Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Carbolic Oil Market 2019 (%)
The global Carbolic Oil market was valued at 308.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 317.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period. While the Carbolic Oil market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:- https://www.taskade.com/v/8U79B9uQvLajivon#node-0ebe578b-08dd-45bb-9b7a-a61bf25100ec

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carbolic Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Carbolic Oil production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Carbolic Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
India Carbolic Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Phenol Content 90%

India Carbolic Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
India Carbolic Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Extracting Phenols
Plastic
Other

ALSO READ:- https://www.evernote.com/shard/s652/sh/0a1b673b-8767-b9b1-6b30-75395432e756/768aac87d9d538f7259f5caa04646a53

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total India Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Rain Carbon (RUTGERS)
DEZA
Koppers
NalonChem
Metinvest
JFE Chemical Corporation
Nippon Steel and Sumikin Chemical
Shanxi Sunlight Coking Group
Shandong Weijiao Holdings Group
Blackcat Carbon
Jining Carbon Group
Shannxi Coal and Chemical Group

ALSO READ:- .http://www.marketwatch.com/story/confectionery-ingredients-market-demand-key-players-review-size-value-share-and-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-12

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbolic Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Carbolic Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected] 

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Adipic Acid Market Growth Boosting the Worldwide by 2026 Driving Factors, Trends, Share, Top Players, Revenue

sambit

Global “Adipic Acid Market” research report provides in-depth information on industry share and market size growth rate, top manufacturers, company overview, business summary. The Adipic Acid market report also covered key market segments, growth trends by regions, drivers and market challenges, growth strategy and market opportunity. Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/15056087 […]
All news News

RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market 2021 Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Jamison Door, Impinj, SageData, GAO RFID, Barco, etc.

Alex

DataIntelo, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has announced a novel report on RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market. The report contains vital insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for RFID Portals for Doorways […]
All news

Flame Retardant Cable market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2027 | Reports and Data

Eric Lee

(United States, New York City)The Global Flame Retardant Cable Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Flame Retardant Cable market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Flame Retardant Cable market further validated […]