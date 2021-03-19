All news

Global Carbolic Oil Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Carbolic Oil Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Carbolic oil is a complex combination of hydrocarbons obtained by distillation of coal tar. It consists of aromatic and other hydrocarbons, phenolic compounds and aromatic nitrogen compounds and distills at the approximate temperature range of 150 deg C to 210 deg C. Its CAS number is 84650-03-3. Its density at 20 deg C is 900 kg/cum to 1030 kg/cum. It is a flammable liquid which has moderate solubility in water. Its colour is yellow to dark brown. It has aromatic odour.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbolic Oil in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Carbolic Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Carbolic Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Indonesia Carbolic Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Carbolic Oil Market 2019 (%)
The global Carbolic Oil market was valued at 308.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 317.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period. While the Carbolic Oil market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:- https://www.goconqr.com/en-US/note/28149850/Meal-Kit-Delivery-Services-Market–Covid-19-Outbreak–Production–Functions–Trends–Regional-Analysis–Segmentation-and-Forecast-to-2023

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carbolic Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Carbolic Oil production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Carbolic Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Indonesia Carbolic Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Phenol Content 90%

Indonesia Carbolic Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Indonesia Carbolic Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Extracting Phenols
Plastic
Other

ALSO READ:- https://www.evernote.com/shard/s652/sh/a377afe8-e495-2c6d-2dab-a20dc4200d4c/1693aa46da652c2973f47bdc900d44a6

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total Indonesia Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Rain Carbon (RUTGERS)
DEZA
Koppers
NalonChem
Metinvest
JFE Chemical Corporation
Nippon Steel and Sumikin Chemical
Shanxi Sunlight Coking Group
Shandong Weijiao Holdings Group
Blackcat Carbon
Jining Carbon Group
Shannxi Coal and Chemical Group

 

ALSO READ:- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/renal-disease-market-analysis-growth-factors-development-trends-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-12

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbolic Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Carbolic Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected] 

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Manual Diverter Valves Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – GEA, Coperion, FLSmidth, DMN-Westinghouse, Salina Vortex, Britton Procol Valves

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Manual Diverter Valves Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Manual Diverter Valves market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other […]
All news

Oil Filters Sales Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2027 | Top Players Analysis- Mobil 1, Royal Purple, Bosch, Mann Filter, Motorcraft, etc.

Alex

DataIntelo has included a latest report on the Global Oil Filters Sales Market into its archive of market research studies. The report is an amalgamation of detailed market overview based on the segmentations, applications, trends and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, drivers, and restraints. The report showcases the current and forthcoming technical and financial details of […]
All news

Diafenthiuron Market Insight Growth Analysis On Volume, Revenue, Share And Size Forecast To 2025

ajinkya

Global Diafenthiuron Market: Snapshot Emerging countries such as India are expected to bet on massive opportunities from the sale of diafenthiuron, an off-patented insecticide product, by the first quarter of 2018. Thousands of crores of gross sales could be targeted by Insecticides India round about the same period. The management anticipates a handsome revenue to […]