All news

Global Carbolic Oil Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Carbolic Oil Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Carbolic oil is a complex combination of hydrocarbons obtained by distillation of coal tar. It consists of aromatic and other hydrocarbons, phenolic compounds and aromatic nitrogen compounds and distills at the approximate temperature range of 150 deg C to 210 deg C. Its CAS number is 84650-03-3. Its density at 20 deg C is 900 kg/cum to 1030 kg/cum. It is a flammable liquid which has moderate solubility in water. Its colour is yellow to dark brown. It has aromatic odour.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbolic Oil in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Carbolic Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Carbolic Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Japan Carbolic Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Carbolic Oil Market 2019 (%)
The global Carbolic Oil market was valued at 308.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 317.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period. While the Carbolic Oil market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:- https://www.taskade.com/v/rar2TiS9ZXc9mUH4#node-fc9258cb-4a4c-485d-b0e4-ab426984420f

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carbolic Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Carbolic Oil production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Carbolic Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Japan Carbolic Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Phenol Content 90%

Japan Carbolic Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Japan Carbolic Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Extracting Phenols
Plastic
Other

ALSO READ:- https://www.evernote.com/shard/s652/sh/eb67b708-209b-a996-1d37-85069a055ff7/a735d4e1a8750af783167b1426cae3e1

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total Japan Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Rain Carbon (RUTGERS)
DEZA
Koppers
NalonChem
Metinvest
JFE Chemical Corporation
Nippon Steel and Sumikin Chemical
Shanxi Sunlight Coking Group
Shandong Weijiao Holdings Group
Blackcat Carbon
Jining Carbon Group
Shannxi Coal and Chemical Group

 

ALSO READ:- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/image-guided-radiotherapy-market-2023-by-opportunities-trends-industry-analysis-and-market-players-2021-01-12

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbolic Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Carbolic Oil Market Overview

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected] 

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Growth of Motorcycle Accessories Market 2021-2026 Demand Analysis by Key Segments

mangesh

The Motorcycle Accessories Market report is a rich asset of basic information that is relatable for financial specialists who are aiming to make a route into the market. It bolsters the ones searching for the market statistical data points by assisting them with graphing and gathering hotspots for the development of the market alongside procedure […]
All news

Fasteners Market: Know About Trends, Growth, Future Outlook 2021-2027 With Top Key Players- Fastenal, Hilti, Kamax, Acument Global Technologies

alex

Research on the global Fasteners market is a logical and systematic effort to measure potential trajectories from 2020 to 2027. It covers historical figures and provides forecasts that help stakeholders measure growth opportunities in the Fasteners market throughout the forecast period. This study analyzes Fasteners’s growth based on past, present, and future data and provides […]
All news

Cardan Shaft Market Analysis, Status, Business Outlook 2021 to 2027

Credible Markets

The Global Cardan Shaft Market Research Report Provides a Detailed Analysis of Market, Based on Competitive Intensity and How the Competition Will Take Shape in Coming Years. The report titled on “Cardan Shaft Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, Application and Forecast to 2021-2026” firstly introduced the Cardan Shaft Market […]