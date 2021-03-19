All news

Global Carbolic Oil Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Carbolic Oil Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Carbolic oil is a complex combination of hydrocarbons obtained by distillation of coal tar. It consists of aromatic and other hydrocarbons, phenolic compounds and aromatic nitrogen compounds and distills at the approximate temperature range of 150 deg C to 210 deg C. Its CAS number is 84650-03-3. Its density at 20 deg C is 900 kg/cum to 1030 kg/cum. It is a flammable liquid which has moderate solubility in water. Its colour is yellow to dark brown. It has aromatic odour.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbolic Oil in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Carbolic Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Carbolic Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Malaysia Carbolic Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Carbolic Oil Market 2019 (%)
The global Carbolic Oil market was valued at 308.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 317.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period. While the Carbolic Oil market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:- https://www.goconqr.com/en-US/note/28149870/Plant-Growth-Regulators-Market—-Covid-19-Outbreak–Production–Functions–Trends–Regional-Analysis–Segmentation-and-Forecast-to-2023

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carbolic Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Carbolic Oil production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Carbolic Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Malaysia Carbolic Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Phenol Content 90%

Malaysia Carbolic Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Malaysia Carbolic Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Extracting Phenols
Plastic
Other

ALSO READ:- https://www.evernote.com/shard/s652/sh/67a3845f-e58d-c385-4634-09e7761bcf82/38dec08a29b3563b156f370690f4f4d4

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total Malaysia Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Rain Carbon (RUTGERS)
DEZA
Koppers
NalonChem
Metinvest
JFE Chemical Corporation
Nippon Steel and Sumikin Chemical
Shanxi Sunlight Coking Group
Shandong Weijiao Holdings Group
Blackcat Carbon
Jining Carbon Group
Shannxi Coal and Chemical Group

ALSO READ:- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/post-operative-pain-management-market-overview-type-and-applications-trends-industry-analysis-forecast-2018-2023-2021-01-12

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbolic Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Carbolic Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected] 

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

2021 New Edition on: Luxury Handbags Market is Booming Worldwide| Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers | PVH (Calvin Klein), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Chloe SAS), Furla S.p.A., GANNI A/S, Giorgio Armani(Armani), Loeffler Randall

reporthive

“ Luxury Handbags Industry Amid Global COVID-19 Crisis: Report Hive Viewpoint Report Hive Research Market Reports has recently published a market research report titled, “Luxury Handbags Market by Type (Cotton Made, Leather Made, Nylon Made, Synthetic Made, and Others), Application (Men, Women, and Others), End-User, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026“. Analysts have used […]
All news

Mica Capacitors Market Size, Growth And Key Players- YAGEO, WIMA, VISHAY, TDK, RUBYCON

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Mica Capacitors Market. Global Mica Capacitors Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Mica Capacitors […]
All news

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2027 | Top Players Analysis- Nipro, B. Braun, Avanos Medical, Baxter, Woo Young Medical, etc.

Alex

A detailed report entitled, “Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market” recently published by Industry Growth Insights (IGI) offers a comprehensive outlook of the global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps market. It is an all-inclusive report that provides lucid and precise information about the crucial aspects of key components and players of the market. The report offers a robust […]