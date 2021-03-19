Global Carbolic Oil Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

All news

Carbolic oil is a complex combination of hydrocarbons obtained by distillation of coal tar. It consists of aromatic and other hydrocarbons, phenolic compounds and aromatic nitrogen compounds and distills at the approximate temperature range of 150 deg C to 210 deg C. Its CAS number is 84650-03-3. Its density at 20 deg C is 900 kg/cum to 1030 kg/cum. It is a flammable liquid which has moderate solubility in water. Its colour is yellow to dark brown. It has aromatic odour.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbolic Oil in UK, including the following market information:
UK Carbolic Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Carbolic Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
UK Carbolic Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in UK Carbolic Oil Market 2019 (%)
The global Carbolic Oil market was valued at 308.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 317.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period. While the Carbolic Oil market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carbolic Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Carbolic Oil production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Carbolic Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
UK Carbolic Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Phenol Content 90%

UK Carbolic Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
UK Carbolic Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Extracting Phenols
Plastic
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total UK Carbolic Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Rain Carbon (RUTGERS)
DEZA
Koppers
NalonChem
Metinvest
JFE Chemical Corporation
Nippon Steel and Sumikin Chemical
Shanxi Sunlight Coking Group
Shandong Weijiao Holdings Group
Blackcat Carbon
Jining Carbon Group
Shannxi Coal and Chemical Group

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbolic Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Carbolic Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology

….continued

