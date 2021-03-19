Global Cay Isletmeleri Genel Müdürlügü in Soft Drinks (Turkey) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

All news

Cay Isletmeleri Genel Müdürlügü in Soft Drinks (Turkey) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Cay Isletmeleri Genel Müdürlügü (CAYKUR) is amongst the most established companies in the country, and is the leader in tea in the hot drinks market. The company’s strong image and good reputation also benefit its RTD tea sales within soft drinks. To this end, the company invested in new product developments in terms of ingredients and packaging in the last couple of years of the review period, which resulted in astonishing actual value sales growth for the company within the soft drinks market…

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

