Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market in Germany , Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

This report studies the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market, Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.

ALSO READ:https://tcgbak.prnews.io/242356-Fermentation-Ingredients-Market-Covid19-Outbreak-Type-Industrial-Enzymes-Increasing-Application-Key-Players-and-Forecast-to-2023.html

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market 2019 (%)

The global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market was valued at 3035.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4450.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. While the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Data Loggers and Sensors

RFID Devices

Telemetry and Telematics Devices

Networking Devices

Dumb Indicator

Cellular Connected Devices

ALSO READ:https://teletype.in/@sampeer/M8JdkLYA4

Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverages

Pharma and Healthcare

Others

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-early-warning-radar-market-overview-size-growth-top-key-players-analysis-and-trends-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-11

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sensitech

ORBCOMM

Testo

Emerson

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Signatrol

Nietzsche Enterprise

Haier Biomedical

Temptime

Berlinger & Co AG

Cold Chain Technologies

Dickson

Omega

Oceasoft

Hanwell Solutions

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Duoxieyun

ZeDA Instruments

Spotsee

Controlant Ehf

Infratab

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

Rotronic

Jucsan

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Data Loggers and Sensors

4.1.3 RFID Devices

4.1.4 Telemetry and Telematics Devices

4.1.5 Networking Devices

4.1.6 Dumb Indicator

4.1.7 Cellular Connected Devices

4.2 By Type – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food and Beverages

5.1.3 Pharma and Healthcare

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Sensitech

6.1.1 Sensitech Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Sensitech Business Overview

6.1.3 Sensitech Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Sensitech Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Sensitech Key News

6.2 ORBCOMM

6.2.1 ORBCOMM Corporate Summary

6.2.2 ORBCOMM Business Overview

6.2.3 ORBCOMM Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 ORBCOMM Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 ORBCOMM Key News

6.3 Testo

6.3.1 Testo Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Testo Business Overview

6.3.3 Testo Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Testo Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Testo Key News

6.4 Emerson

6.4.1 Emerson Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Emerson Business Overview

6.4.3 Emerson Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Emerson Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Emerson Key News

6.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG

6.5.1 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Business Overview

6.5.3 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Key News

6.6 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.6.1 NXP Semiconductors NV Corporate Summary

6.6.2 NXP Semiconductors NV Business Overview

6.6.3 NXP Semiconductors NV Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 NXP Semiconductors NV Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 NXP Semiconductors NV Key News

6.7 Signatrol

6.6.1 Signatrol Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Signatrol Business Overview

6.6.3 Signatrol Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Signatrol Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Signatrol Key News

6.8 Nietzsche Enterprise

6.8.1 Nietzsche Enterprise Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Nietzsche Enterprise Business Overview

6.8.3 Nietzsche Enterprise Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Nietzsche Enterprise Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Nietzsche Enterprise Key News

6.9 Haier Biomedical

6.9.1 Haier Biomedical Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Haier Biomedical Business Overview

6.9.3 Haier Biomedical Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Haier Biomedical Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Haier Biomedical Key News

6.10 Temptime

6.10.1 Temptime Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Temptime Business Overview

6.10.3 Temptime Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Temptime Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Temptime Key News

6.11 Berlinger & Co AG

6.11.1 Berlinger & Co AG Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Berlinger & Co AG Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.11.3 Berlinger & Co AG Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Berlinger & Co AG Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Berlinger & Co AG Key News

6.12 Cold Chain Technologies

6.12.1 Cold Chain Technologies Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Cold Chain Technologies Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.12.3 Cold Chain Technologies Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Cold Chain Technologies Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Cold Chain Technologies Key News

6.13 Dickson

6.13.1 Dickson Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Dickson Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.13.3 Dickson Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Dickson Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Dickson Key News

6.14 Omega

6.14.1 Omega Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Omega Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.14.3 Omega Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Omega Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Omega Key News

6.15 Oceasoft

6.15.1 Oceasoft Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Oceasoft Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.15.3 Oceasoft Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Oceasoft Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Oceasoft Key News

6.16 Hanwell Solutions

6.16.1 Hanwell Solutions Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Hanwell Solutions Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.16.3 Hanwell Solutions Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Hanwell Solutions Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Hanwell Solutions Key News

6.17 LogTag Recorders Ltd

6.17.1 LogTag Recorders Ltd Corporate Summary

6.17.2 LogTag Recorders Ltd Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.17.3 LogTag Recorders Ltd Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 LogTag Recorders Ltd Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.17.5 LogTag Recorders Ltd Key News

6.18 Duoxieyun

6.18.1 Duoxieyun Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Duoxieyun Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.18.3 Duoxieyun Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Duoxieyun Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Duoxieyun Key News

6.19 ZeDA Instruments

6.19.1 ZeDA Instruments Corporate Summary

6.19.2 ZeDA Instruments Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.19.3 ZeDA Instruments Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 ZeDA Instruments Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.19.5 ZeDA Instruments Key News

6.20 Spotsee

6.20.1 Spotsee Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Spotsee Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.20.3 Spotsee Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Spotsee Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Spotsee Key News

6.21 Controlant Ehf

6.21.1 Controlant Ehf Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Controlant Ehf Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.21.3 Controlant Ehf Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Controlant Ehf Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Controlant Ehf Key News

6.22 Infratab

6.22.1 Infratab Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Infratab Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.22.3 Infratab Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Infratab Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Infratab Key News

6.23 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

6.23.1 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Corporate Summary

6.23.2 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.23.3 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.23.5 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Key News

6.24 Rotronic

6.24.1 Rotronic Corporate Summary

6.24.2 Rotronic Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.24.3 Rotronic Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.24.4 Rotronic Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.24.5 Rotronic Key News

6.25 Jucsan

6.25.1 Jucsan Corporate Summary

6.25.2 Jucsan Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.25.3 Jucsan Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.25.4 Jucsan Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.25.5 Jucsan Key News

6.26 Monnit Corporation

6.26.1 Monnit Corporation Corporate Summary

6.26.2 Monnit Corporation Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business Overview

6.26.3 Monnit Corporation Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Major Product Offerings

6.26.4 Monnit Corporation Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.26.5 Monnit Corporation Key News

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105