Global Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Chromated copper arsenic (CCA), is a waterborne wood preservative introduced into wood by pressure impregnation. The active ingredients are chromium (47.5%), arsenic (34.0%) and copper (18.5%). The extraordinary effectiveness of CCA as a wood preservative lies in the combined action of these three elements. Copper, acts as a fungicide; arsenate, a form of arsenic, is an insecticide; and chromium, binds the ingredients to the wood.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Chromated Arsenic in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Copper Chromated Arsenic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Copper Chromated Arsenic production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
CCA-C
Others

Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Agricultural Timber & Poles
Building and Fencing
Utility Poles
Highway
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lonza
Koppers
Viance
Dolphin Bay
Goodfellow
Jinan Delan Chemicals
CRM Yingtan
Foshan Liyuan Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Copper Chromated Arsenic Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Chromated Arsenic Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Japan Manufacturers Copper Chromated Arsenic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Chromated Arsenic Players in Japan
3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Copper Chromated Arsenic Companies
3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Chromated Arsenic Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 CCA-C
4.1.3 Others
4.2 By Type – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Agricultural Timber & Poles
5.1.3 Building and Fencing
5.1.4 Utility Poles
5.1.5 Highway
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Japan Copper Chromated Arsenic Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Lonza
6.1.1 Lonza Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Lonza Business Overview
6.1.3 Lonza Copper Chromated Arsenic Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Lonza Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Lonza Key News
6.2 Koppers
6.2.1 Koppers Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Koppers Business Overview
6.2.3 Koppers Copper Chromated Arsenic Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Koppers Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Koppers Key News
6.3 Viance
6.3.1 Viance Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Viance Business Overview
6.3.3 Viance Copper Chromated Arsenic Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Viance Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Viance Key News
6.4 Dolphin Bay
6.4.1 Dolphin Bay Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Dolphin Bay Business Overview
6.4.3 Dolphin Bay Copper Chromated Arsenic Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Dolphin Bay Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Dolphin Bay Key News
6.5 Goodfellow
6.5.1 Goodfellow Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Goodfellow Business Overview
6.5.3 Goodfellow Copper Chromated Arsenic Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Goodfellow Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Goodfellow Key News
6.6 Jinan Delan Chemicals

….….Continued

 

