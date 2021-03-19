Global Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Chromated copper arsenic (CCA), is a waterborne wood preservative introduced into wood by pressure impregnation. The active ingredients are chromium (47.5%), arsenic (34.0%) and copper (18.5%). The extraordinary effectiveness of CCA as a wood preservative lies in the combined action of these three elements. Copper, acts as a fungicide; arsenate, a form of arsenic, is an insecticide; and chromium, binds the ingredients to the wood.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Chromated Arsenic in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Copper Chromated Arsenic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Copper Chromated Arsenic production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

CCA-C

Others

Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Agricultural Timber & Poles

Building and Fencing

Utility Poles

Highway

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lonza

Koppers

Viance

Dolphin Bay

Goodfellow

Jinan Delan Chemicals

CRM Yingtan

Foshan Liyuan Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Copper Chromated Arsenic Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Chromated Arsenic Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Copper Chromated Arsenic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Chromated Arsenic Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Copper Chromated Arsenic Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Chromated Arsenic Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 CCA-C

4.1.3 Others

4.2 By Type – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Agricultural Timber & Poles

5.1.3 Building and Fencing

5.1.4 Utility Poles

5.1.5 Highway

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Copper Chromated Arsenic Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lonza

6.1.1 Lonza Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lonza Business Overview

6.1.3 Lonza Copper Chromated Arsenic Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lonza Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lonza Key News

6.2 Koppers

6.2.1 Koppers Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Koppers Business Overview

6.2.3 Koppers Copper Chromated Arsenic Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Koppers Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Koppers Key News

6.3 Viance

6.3.1 Viance Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Viance Business Overview

….….Continued

