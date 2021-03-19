Global D3O Market in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

D3O (formally “D3o”) is a polyurethane energy-absorbing material containing several additives and polyborodimethylsiloxane a dilatant non-Newtonian fluid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of D3O in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam D3O Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam D3O Market 2019 (%)

The global D3O market was valued at 74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 86 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. While the D3O market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on D3O businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of D3O in Vietnam. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on D3O market size in 2020 and the next few years in Vietnam

ALSO READ :https://healthcareguru.over-blog.com/2021/03/particle-therapy-market-business-opportunities-competition-key-companies-current-trends-and-challenges.html

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam D3O Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam D3O Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Low Density

High Density

The demand for low-density D3O is large, accounting for 85.48% of the total market revenue share in 2019, while high-density accounts for only 14.52%.

ALSO READ :https://ehteshampeerzade.wixsite.com/website/post/procurement-software-market-assessment-covering-growth-factors-and-upcoming-trends-by-2023-end

Vietnam D3O Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam D3O Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial

Defence

Electronics

Sports

Motorcycle

D3O has a wide range of applications, mainly used in the sports industry to provide protective equipment for athletes. This sector accounted for 78.89% of total market revenue in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total D3O Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total D3O Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rugged-power-supply-market-driven-by-the-growing-investment-in-defense-sector-know-covid-19-analysis-top-companies–xp-power-aegis-power-systems-2021-01-19

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

Adidas

CCM

MCR Safety

Fox

Schutt

EFM

Klim

Umbro

Targus

Xion

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 D3O Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam D3O Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Vietnam D3O Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam D3O Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam D3O Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top D3O Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam D3O Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam D3O Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 D3O Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Vietnam Manufacturers D3O Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 D3O Players in Vietnam

3.6.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 D3O Companies

3.6.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 D3O Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam D3O Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Low Density

4.1.3 High Density

4.2 By Type – Vietnam D3O Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam D3O Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam D3O Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam D3O Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam D3O Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Defence

5.1.4 Electronics

5.1.5 Sports

5.1.6 Motorcycle

5.2 By Application – Vietnam D3O Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam D3O Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam D3O Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam D3O Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 3M

6.1.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.1.2 3M Business Overview

6.1.3 3M D3O Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 3M Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 3M Key News

6.2 Adidas

6.2.1 Adidas Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Adidas Business Overview

6.2.3 Adidas D3O Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Adidas Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Adidas Key News

6.3 CCM

6.3.1 CCM Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CCM Business Overview

6.3.3 CCM D3O Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CCM Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CCM Key News

6.4 MCR Safety

6.4.1 MCR Safety Corporate Summary

6.4.2 MCR Safety Business Overview

6.4.3 MCR Safety D3O Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 MCR Safety Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 MCR Safety Key News

6.5 Fox

6.5.1 Fox Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Fox Business Overview

6.5.3 Fox D3O Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Fox Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Fox Key News

6.6 Schutt

6.6.1 Schutt Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Schutt Business Overview

6.6.3 Schutt D3O Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Schutt Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Schutt Key News

6.7 EFM

6.6.1 EFM Corporate Summary

6.6.2 EFM Business Overview

6.6.3 EFM D3O Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 EFM Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 EFM Key News

6.8 Klim

6.8.1 Klim Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Klim Business Overview

6.8.3 Klim D3O Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Klim Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Klim Key News

6.9 Umbro

6.9.1 Umbro Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Umbro Business Overview

6.9.3 Umbro D3O Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Umbro Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Umbro Key News

6.10 Targus

6.10.1 Targus Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Targus Business Overview

6.10.3 Targus D3O Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Targus Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Targus Key News

6.11 Xion

6.11.1 Xion Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Xion D3O Business Overview

6.11.3 Xion D3O Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Xion Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Xion Key News

6.12 D3O Lab

6.12.1 D3O Lab Corporate Summary

6.12.2 D3O Lab D3O Business Overview

6.12.3 D3O Lab D3O Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 D3O Lab Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 D3O Lab Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam D3O Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of D3O in Vietnam

Table 2. Top Players in Vietnam, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Vietnam D3O Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Vietnam D3O Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Vietnam D3O Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Vietnam D3O Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers D3O Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. Vietnam Manufacturers D3O Product Type

Table 9. List of Vietnam Tier 1 D3O Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 D3O Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – D3O Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – D3O Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – D3O Sales in Vietnam (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – D3O Sales in Vietnam (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – D3O Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – D3O Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – D3O Sales in Vietnam, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – D3O Sales in Vietnam, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. 3M Corporate Summary

Table 20. 3M D3O Product Offerings

Table 21. 3M D3O Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 22. Adidas Corporate Summary

Table 23. Adidas D3O Product Offerings

Table 24. Adidas D3O Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 25. CCM Corporate Summary

Table 26. CCM D3O Product Offerings

Table 27. CCM D3O Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 28. MCR Safety Corporate Summary

Table 29. MCR Safety D3O Product Offerings

Table 30. MCR Safety D3O Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 31. Fox Corporate Summary

Table 32. Fox D3O Product Offerings

Table 33. Fox D3O Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 34. Schutt Corporate Summary

Table 35. Schutt D3O Product Offerings

Table 36. Schutt D3O Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 37. EFM Corporate Summary

Table 38. EFM D3O Product Offerings

Table 39. EFM D3O Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 40. Klim Corporate Summary

Table 41. Klim D3O Product Offerings

Table 42. Klim D3O Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 43. Umbro Corporate Summary

Table 44. Umbro D3O Product Offerings

Table 45. Umbro D3O Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 46. Targus Corporate Summary

Table 47. Targus D3O Product Offerings

Table 48. Targus D3O Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 49. Xion Corporate Summary

Table 50. Xion D3O Product Offerings

Table 51. Xion D3O Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 52. D3O Lab Corporate Summary

Table 53. D3O Lab D3O Product Offerings

Table 54. D3O Lab D3O Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

List of Figures

Figure 1. D3O Segment by Type

Figure 2. D3O Segment by Application

Figure 3. Vietnam D3O Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. D3O Market Size in Vietnam, (US$, Mn): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Vietnam D3O Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by D3O Revenue in 2019

Figure 8. By Type – Vietnam D3O Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 9. By Type – Vietnam D3O Market Share, 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Application – D3O Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 11. By Application – Vietnam D3O Market Share, 2015-2026

Figure 12. PEST Analysis for Vietnam D3O Market in 2020

Figure 13. D3O Market Opportunities & Trends in Vietnam

Figure 14. D3O Market Drivers in Vietnam

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105