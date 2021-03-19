Global Decorative Film Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2020-2026

Decorative Film refers to the architectural window film. Decorative window films are installed on the inside surfaces of glass and resist scratches. They allow glass to serve as a barrier that maintains an open feeling without sacrificing confidentiality, privacy or visual separation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Decorative Film in US, including the following market information:

US Decorative Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Decorative Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

US Decorative Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in US Decorative Film Market 2019 (%)

The global Decorative Film market was valued at 698.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 736.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. While the Decorative Film market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Decorative Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Decorative Film production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Decorative Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

US Decorative Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solar Control Window Film

Safety / Security Window Film

General Glass Film

Spectrally Selective Window Film

US Decorative Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

US Decorative Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Decorative Film Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Decorative Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Decorative Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total US Decorative Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Eastman

3M

Solar Gard-Saint Gobain

Madico

Johnson

Hanita Coating

Haverkamp

Garware SunControl

Wintech

Erickson

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Decorative Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Decorative Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Decorative Film Overall Market Size

2.1 US Decorative Film Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Decorative Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Decorative Film Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Decorative Film Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Decorative Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Decorative Film Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Decorative Film Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Decorative Film Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decorative Film Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Decorative Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Film Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Decorative Film Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Decorative Film Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Solar Control Window Film

4.1.3 Safety / Security Window Film

4.1.4 General Glass Film

4.1.5 Spectrally Selective Window Film

4.2 By Type – US Decorative Film Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Decorative Film Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Decorative Film Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Decorative Film Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Decorative Film Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Decorative Film Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Decorative Film Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Decorative Film Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Decorative Film Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Decorative Film Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Residential

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – US Decorative Film Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Decorative Film Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Decorative Film Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Decorative Film Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Decorative Film Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Decorative Film Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Decorative Film Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Decorative Film Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Decorative Film Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Eastman

6.1.1 Eastman Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Eastman Business Overview

6.1.3 Eastman Decorative Film Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Eastman Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Eastman Key News

6.2 3M

…continued

