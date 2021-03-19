All news

Global Decorative Film Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2020-2026

Decorative Film refers to the architectural window film. Decorative window films are installed on the inside surfaces of glass and resist scratches. They allow glass to serve as a barrier that maintains an open feeling without sacrificing confidentiality, privacy or visual separation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Decorative Film in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Decorative Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Decorative Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)
Brazil Decorative Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Decorative Film Market 2019 (%)
The global Decorative Film market was valued at 698.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 736.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. While the Decorative Film market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Decorative Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Decorative Film production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Decorative Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)
Brazil Decorative Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Solar Control Window Film
Safety / Security Window Film
General Glass Film
Spectrally Selective Window Film

Brazil Decorative Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)
Brazil Decorative Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Decorative Film Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Decorative Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil Decorative Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Total Brazil Decorative Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Eastman
3M
Solar Gard-Saint Gobain
Madico
Johnson
Hanita Coating
Haverkamp
Garware SunControl
Wintech
Erickson

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Decorative Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Decorative Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Decorative Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Decorative Film Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Decorative Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil Decorative Film Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Decorative Film Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Brazil Decorative Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Brazil Decorative Film Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Brazil Decorative Film Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Brazil Decorative Film Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decorative Film Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Decorative Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Film Players in Brazil
3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Decorative Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Film Companies

…continued

