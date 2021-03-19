Global DEHP Plasticizer Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2020-2026

DEHP is the most common member of the class of phthalates, which are used as plasticizers. It is the diester of phthalic acid and the branched-chain 2-ethylhexanol. This colorless viscous liquid is soluble in oil, but not in water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DEHP Plasticizer in China, including the following market information:

China DEHP Plasticizer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China DEHP Plasticizer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China DEHP Plasticizer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China DEHP Plasticizer Market 2019 (%)

The global DEHP Plasticizer market was valued at 2870.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3175.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the DEHP Plasticizer market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DEHP Plasticizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DEHP Plasticizer production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China DEHP Plasticizer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China DEHP Plasticizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

General Grade DEHP

Electrical Grade DEHP

Food and Medical DEHP

China DEHP Plasticizer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China DEHP Plasticizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Film & Sheet

Wire & Cable

Consumer Goods

Coated Fabric

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total DEHP Plasticizer Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total DEHP Plasticizer Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China DEHP Plasticizer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China DEHP Plasticizer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

UPC Group

Nan Ya Plastics

Bluesail

Aekyung Petrochemical

Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech

Hongxin Chemical

Kunshan Weifeng Chemical

Sinopec Jinling

Eastman

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DEHP Plasticizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China DEHP Plasticizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China DEHP Plasticizer Overall Market Size

2.1 China DEHP Plasticizer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China DEHP Plasticizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China DEHP Plasticizer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DEHP Plasticizer Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China DEHP Plasticizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China DEHP Plasticizer Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China DEHP Plasticizer Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China DEHP Plasticizer Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DEHP Plasticizer Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers DEHP Plasticizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DEHP Plasticizer Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 DEHP Plasticizer Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 DEHP Plasticizer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China DEHP Plasticizer Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 General Grade DEHP

4.1.3 Electrical Grade DEHP

4.1.4 Food and Medical DEHP

4.2 By Type – China DEHP Plasticizer Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China DEHP Plasticizer Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China DEHP Plasticizer Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China DEHP Plasticizer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China DEHP Plasticizer Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China DEHP Plasticizer Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China DEHP Plasticizer Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China DEHP Plasticizer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China DEHP Plasticizer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China DEHP Plasticizer Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Flooring & Wall Coverings

5.1.3 Film & Sheet

5.1.4 Wire & Cable

5.1.5 Consumer Goods

5.1.6 Coated Fabric

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – China DEHP Plasticizer Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China DEHP Plasticizer Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China DEHP Plasticizer Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China DEHP Plasticizer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China DEHP Plasticizer Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China DEHP Plasticizer Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China DEHP Plasticizer Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China DEHP Plasticizer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China DEHP Plasticizer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

…continued

