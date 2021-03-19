Global DEHP Plasticizer Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2020-2026

DEHP is the most common member of the class of phthalates, which are used as plasticizers. It is the diester of phthalic acid and the branched-chain 2-ethylhexanol. This colorless viscous liquid is soluble in oil, but not in water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DEHP Plasticizer in France, including the following market information:

France DEHP Plasticizer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France DEHP Plasticizer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

France DEHP Plasticizer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in France DEHP Plasticizer Market 2019 (%)

The global DEHP Plasticizer market was valued at 2870.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3175.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the DEHP Plasticizer market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DEHP Plasticizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DEHP Plasticizer production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France DEHP Plasticizer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France DEHP Plasticizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

General Grade DEHP

Electrical Grade DEHP

Food and Medical DEHP

France DEHP Plasticizer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France DEHP Plasticizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Film & Sheet

Wire & Cable

Consumer Goods

Coated Fabric

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total DEHP Plasticizer Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total DEHP Plasticizer Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France DEHP Plasticizer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total France DEHP Plasticizer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

UPC Group

Nan Ya Plastics

Bluesail

Aekyung Petrochemical

Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech

Hongxin Chemical

Kunshan Weifeng Chemical

Sinopec Jinling

Eastman

