Global DEHP Plasticizer Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2020-2026

DEHP is the most common member of the class of phthalates, which are used as plasticizers. It is the diester of phthalic acid and the branched-chain 2-ethylhexanol. This colorless viscous liquid is soluble in oil, but not in water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DEHP Plasticizer in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market 2019 (%)

The global DEHP Plasticizer market was valued at 2870.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3175.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the DEHP Plasticizer market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DEHP Plasticizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DEHP Plasticizer production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

General Grade DEHP

Electrical Grade DEHP

Food and Medical DEHP

Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Film & Sheet

Wire & Cable

Consumer Goods

Coated Fabric

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total DEHP Plasticizer Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total DEHP Plasticizer Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

UPC Group

Nan Ya Plastics

Bluesail

Aekyung Petrochemical

Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech

Hongxin Chemical

Kunshan Weifeng Chemical

Sinopec Jinling

Eastman

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DEHP Plasticizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DEHP Plasticizer Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DEHP Plasticizer Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers DEHP Plasticizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DEHP Plasticizer Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 DEHP Plasticizer Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 DEHP Plasticizer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 General Grade DEHP

4.1.3 Electrical Grade DEHP

4.1.4 Food and Medical DEHP

4.2 By Type – Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil DEHP Plasticizer Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Flooring & Wall Coverings

…continued

