Global Delivery Robot Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Delivery Robot Market is valued approximately at USD 14.18 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A delivery Robot is a type of autonomous robot that is used to deliver goods. The advent of autonomous robots has brought a revolution in the delivery system market as they provide cheaper and efficient way of delivery. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing affordability and return on investment of an increasing variety of infrastructure-light robots, along with continuing needs for flexible and efficient automated fulfillment. Additionally, weight lifting capacity of these robots and increase in demand for last mile delivery are further anticipated to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: in November 2019, MIT, US developed a last mile delivery robot. The robot is equipped with latest method of navigation system integrated into their robots. Moreover, the growing trend of online shopping across various regions of the world has escalated the demand for delivery systems. However, stringent regulation associated with the use of delivery robots may restrict the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Delivery Robot market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of technology and increase in demand for last mile delivery in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and increase in online delivery would create lucrative growth prospects for the Delivery Robot market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Starship Technologies

Jd.Com (Jingdong)

Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific

Savioke

Nuro

Amazon Robotics

Robby Technologies

Boston Dynamics

Robomart

Eliport

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Load Carrying Capacity:

Up to 10 Kg

0.01–50.00 Kg

More Than 50 Kg

by Component:

Hardware

Software

by Number of Wheels:

3 wheels

4 wheels

6 wheels

by Speed limit:

Upto 3 kph

3 kph to 6 kph

Higher than 6 kph

by Industry:

Retail

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Postal

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Delivery Robot Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Delivery Robot Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Delivery Robot Market, by Load Carrying Capacity, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Delivery Robot Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Delivery Robot Market, by Number of Wheels, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Delivery Robot Market, by Speed Limit 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Delivery Robot Market, by Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Delivery Robot Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Delivery Robot Market Dynamics

3.1. Delivery Robot Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Delivery Robot Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Delivery Robot Market, by Load Carrying Capacity

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Delivery Robot Market by Load Carrying Capacity, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Delivery Robot Market Estimates & Forecasts by Load Carrying Capacity 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Delivery Robot Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Up to 10 Kg

5.4.2. 0.01–50.00 Kg

5.4.3. More Than 50 Kg

Chapter 6. Global Delivery Robot Market, by Component

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Delivery Robot Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Delivery Robot Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Delivery Robot Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hardware

6.4.2. Software

Chapter 7. Global Delivery Robot Market, by Number of Wheels

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Delivery Robot Market by Number of Wheels, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Delivery Robot Market Estimates & Forecasts by Number of Wheels 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Delivery Robot Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. 3 wheels

7.4.2. 4 wheels

7.4.3. 6 wheels

Chapter 8. Global Delivery Robot Market, by Speed Limit

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Delivery Robot Market by Speed Limit, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Delivery Robot Market Estimates & Forecasts by Speed Limit 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Delivery Robot Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Upto 3 kph

8.4.2. 3 kph to 6 kph

8.4.3. Higher than 6 kph

Chapter 9. Global Delivery Robot Market, by Industry

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Delivery Robot Market by Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Delivery Robot Market Estimates & Forecasts by Industry 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4. Delivery Robot Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Retail

9.4.2. Food & Beverages

9.4.3. Healthcare

9.4.4. Postal

9.4.5. Others

Chapter 10. Global Delivery Robot Market, Regional Analysis

10.1. Delivery Robot Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America Delivery Robot Market

10.2.1. U.S. Delivery Robot Market

10.2.1.1. Load Carrying Capacity breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.2. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.3. Number of Wheels breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.4. Speed Limit breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.5. Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.2. Canada Delivery Robot Market

10.3. Europe Delivery Robot Market Snapshot

10.3.1. U.K. Delivery Robot Market

10.3.2. Germany Delivery Robot Market

10.3.3. France Delivery Robot Market

10.3.4. Spain Delivery Robot Market

10.3.5. Italy Delivery Robot Market

….. continued

