Global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The dental handpiece is an instrument that uses air or electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. Often, handpieces are organized by speed range (high speed or low speed) which determines the applications that are suitable. Typical high speed applications include cutting tooth structure and finishing restorations while low speed handpieces have a range of applications including endodontics, implantology, caries removal and prophylaxis. Air-driven high speed, handpieces typically do not exceed 400,000 rpms, while air-driven low speed handpieces typically operate under 40,000 rpms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dental Handpiece Air Turbines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dental Handpiece Air Turbines production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Low-speed Handpiece
High-speed Handpiece

Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Danaher
Dentsply Sirona
NSK
Morita
A-Dec
W&H.
Bien-Air
Brasseler
DentlEZ
SciCan
Jinmei
Being Foshan Medical Equipment

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

