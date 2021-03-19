Global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The dental handpiece is an instrument that uses air or electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. Often, handpieces are organized by speed range (high speed or low speed) which determines the applications that are suitable. Typical high speed applications include cutting tooth structure and finishing restorations while low speed handpieces have a range of applications including endodontics, implantology, caries removal and prophylaxis. Air-driven high speed, handpieces typically do not exceed 400,000 rpms, while air-driven low speed handpieces typically operate under 40,000 rpms.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6224107-dental-handpiece-air-turbines-market-in-south-korea

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/08/solar-cells-and-modules-market-2020-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-amp-forecast-to-2026/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dental Handpiece Air Turbines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dental Handpiece Air Turbines production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Low-speed Handpiece

High-speed Handpiece

ALSO READ : https://marketersmedia.com/global-weather-forecasting-systems-market-prospective-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-and-forecast-to-2026/88962567

South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

NSK

Morita

A-Dec

W&H.

Bien-Air

Brasseler

DentlEZ

SciCan

Jinmei

Being Foshan Medical Equipment

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105