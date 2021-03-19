All news

Global Desulphurization Gypsum Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Desulfurization gypsum, also known as FGD gypsum (flue gas desulfurization gypsum), is an industrial by-product gypsum obtained by desulfurization and purification of flue gas generated after combustion of sulfur-containing fuel (coal, oil, etc.), and its composition is calcium sulfate dihydrate (CaSO4.2H2O). Desulfurization gypsum is mainly a by-product of thermal power plants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Desulphurization Gypsum in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Desulphurization Gypsum Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Desulphurization Gypsum Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

Southeast Asia Desulphurization Gypsum Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Desulphurization Gypsum Market 2019 (%)

The global Desulphurization Gypsum market was valued at 908.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 991.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. While the Desulphurization Gypsum market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Desulphurization Gypsum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Desulphurization Gypsum production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Desulphurization Gypsum Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

Southeast Asia Desulphurization Gypsum Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Southeast Asia Desulphurization Gypsum Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

Southeast Asia Desulphurization Gypsum Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cement

Gypsum Panel

Highway Construction

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Desulphurization Gypsum Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Desulphurization Gypsum Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Desulphurization Gypsum Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Total Southeast Asia Desulphurization Gypsum Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Tuoketuo Power Station

Taichung Power Plant

Kashima Power Station

Belchatów Power Station

Shoaiba Power Plant

Futtsu Power Station

Surgut-2 Power Plant

WA Parish Generating Station

Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station

Guohua Taishan Power Plant

Guodian Beilun Power Station

Waigaoqiao Power Station

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Desulphurization Gypsum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Desulphurization Gypsum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

………..Continued

