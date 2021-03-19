All news

Global Dicing Surfactant Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Dicing surfactant is a concentrated, aqueous-based solution of wetting agents and surfactants that reduces heat build-up and move swarf particles away from the kerf during the saw dicing process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dicing Surfactant in China, including the following market information:
China Dicing Surfactant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Dicing Surfactant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
China Dicing Surfactant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Dicing Surfactant Market 2019 (%)
The global Dicing Surfactant market was valued at 68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 80 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Dicing Surfactant market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dicing Surfactant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dicing Surfactant production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Dicing Surfactant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Dicing Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Above 2000:1
Above 3000:1
Above 5000:1
Others

China Dicing Surfactant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Dicing Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
300 mm
200 mm
Below 150 mm

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Dicing Surfactant Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Dicing Surfactant Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Dicing Surfactant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total China Dicing Surfactant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
DISCO Corporation
Dynatex International
Versum Materials
Keteca
UDM Systems

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dicing Surfactant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Dicing Surfactant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

