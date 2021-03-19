All news

Global Dicing Surfactant Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Dicing surfactant is a concentrated, aqueous-based solution of wetting agents and surfactants that reduces heat build-up and move swarf particles away from the kerf during the saw dicing process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dicing Surfactant in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Dicing Surfactant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Dicing Surfactant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
South Korea Dicing Surfactant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Dicing Surfactant Market 2019 (%)
The global Dicing Surfactant market was valued at 68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 80 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Dicing Surfactant market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dicing Surfactant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dicing Surfactant production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Dicing Surfactant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
South Korea Dicing Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Above 2000:1
Above 3000:1
Above 5000:1
Others

South Korea Dicing Surfactant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
South Korea Dicing Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
300 mm
200 mm
Below 150 mm

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Dicing Surfactant Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Dicing Surfactant Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Dicing Surfactant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total South Korea Dicing Surfactant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
DISCO Corporation
Dynatex International
Versum Materials
Keteca
UDM Systems

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dicing Surfactant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Dicing Surfactant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

