Global Dimes Gida San ve Ticaret AS in Soft Drinks (Turkey) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

As the second largest juice company in Turkey in off-trade value terms in 2016, Dimes Gida’s primary aim is to gain the leading position within juice. The company also aims to expand its export portfolio and increase the countries to which it exports.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Dimes Gida San ve Ticaret AS: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Dimes Gida San ve Ticaret AS: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

