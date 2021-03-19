All news

Global Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A “dash cam” is exactly what its name promises it to be: a camera that’s mounted in or around your car’s dashboard. The cams are easily attached using a suction cup mount, direct dash friction mounts (those sticky rubber pads) and even built right into a not-too-conspicuous replacement rear mirror for your ride. Powered by batteries, hardwired into vehicle’s 12-volt system or via cigarette lighter, the dash cam faithfully records all it sees.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) in, including the following market information:

Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market 2019 (%)

The global Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) market was valued at 3888.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6007.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. While the Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) market size in Japan  was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single Channel Dashcam

Multi-channel Dashcam

 

Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Blackview

First Scene

360 (QIHU)

Philips

Nextbase UK

PAPAGO

DOD

SAST

Garmin

DEC

Qrontech

REXing

HUNYDON

Kehan

JADO

Blackvue

DAZA

iTRONICS

Fine Digital

Cobra Electronics

Cansonic

HP

YI Technology

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan  Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..continue

 

