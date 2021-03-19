Global Drywall Textures Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

The Drywall Textures industry can be broken down into several segments, Knockdown, Orange Peel, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Knauf, Sherwin-Williams, etc.

The expansion of the residential and commercial construction industries and the growth of the home improvement industry have boosted the demand for drywall textures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drywall Textures in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Drywall Textures Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Drywall Textures Market 2019 (%)

The global Drywall Textures market was valued at 2062.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2418.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. While the Drywall Textures market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Drywall Textures businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Drywall Textures in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Drywall Textures market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Drywall Textures Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand Drywall Textures Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Knockdown

Orange Peel

Popcorn

Sand Swirl

Others

Thailand Drywall Textures Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand Drywall Textures Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Drywall Textures Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Drywall Textures Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Knauf

Sherwin-Williams

Artisan Textures and Drywall

Muddy Boys

PABCO Gypsum

Hamilton

LS Drywall

PPG Corporation

