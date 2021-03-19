Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging includes range of distinctive feature packaging products for protecting electronic items especially static items by ensuring the integrity of the products contained within the pack. It is specifically designed to keep the static electricity at bay. These Static can be caused by a number of factors such as other devices, friction and weather. The packaging is made using special plastic additives which make the package electrically conductive. This conductivity aids in preventing the accumulation of electrostatic charges keeping the packaged electronic components safe. The packaging is majorly utilized in the electronic sector. The electronic devices have semiconductor materials in them such as silicon and insulating materials which when exposed to high voltages may break down, thus necessitating the use of ESD packaging. The increasing electronics sales across the globe drives the ESD packaging market. As per Statista, revenue in consumer electronics segment amounted to USD 128 billion in 2019 and is expected to USD 181 billion by 2023. Moreover, as per China daily, 40 billion chips were manufactured in the first quarter of 2018. While, the Electronics Manufacturing in Japan accounted for USD 98 billion in 2019.Furthermore, the growing use of the ESD packaging in Defense and Military sector fuels the market towards growth. However, strict regulations for specific materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. While the rising trend of IoT and connected devices augments a potential market for ESD packaging during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large electronic manufacturers in the region which by default increases the consumption of ESD packaging in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and increasing digitalization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Smurfit Kappa Group
DS Smith Plc
Sealed Air Corporation
Pregis Corporation
Achilles Corporation
Desco Industries Inc.
Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH
Elcom (UK) Ltd.
Summit Container
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Bags
Trays
Clamshell
Shrink Films
Boxes & Containers
Tapes & Labels
Foams
Totes/IBC
Others
By Application:
Electrical & Electronic Component
Equipment
Explosive Powders
Drugs
Others
By Material and Additive:
Conductive & Dissipative Polymers
Metal
Additive
By End-Use:
Electrical & Electronics
Automobile
Defense & Military
Manufacturing
Aerospace
Healthcare
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market, by Material and Additive, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Dynamics
3.1. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
….continued
