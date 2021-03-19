All news

Global Emmi AG in Soft Drinks (Switzerland) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

After undergoing a strategic reorganisation in 2014, which resulted in global operations being divided into Swiss, European and Americas branches, Emmi will continue to seek expansion in foreign marketplaces. With turnover and profit in Switzerland stagnating, the company’s activities in foreign countries will increasingly take centre stage.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

