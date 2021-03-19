All news

Global Empresa Nacional Lácteos Los Andes (Enlandes) in Soft Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Empresa Nacional Lácteos Los Andes (Enlandes), a state-owned company, aims to maintain an important retail value share in soft drinks. It will continue to provide the brands created before it was nationalised in 2008, but it will incorporate social criteria in its strategy, in order to guarantee the stable availability of its products. Enlandes will continue to focus on offering the lowest prices in soft drinks, in order to benefit low-income consumer groups. Innovation is not expected to be amo…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

