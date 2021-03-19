All news

Global Empresas Polar CA in Soft Drinks in Soft Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Empresas Polar will continue focusing on upholding its position in soft drinks after being one of the private companies more threatened by government inspections, interventions and seizures. Due to the price regulations on bottled water, Empresas Polar is likely to focus its production and distribution strategies on profitable beverages and fast-growing categories, such as powder concentrates, RTD tea and sports drinks.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

