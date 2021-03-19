Global Engineered Fluids Market in Italy – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

All news

Engineered fluids are versatile materials that are used for thermal management application. Some of the exceptional properties of these fluids include chemical stability, non-toxicity, non-flammability, high and low-temperature use, and excellent compatibility with a wide range of plastics, metals, and elastomers. Engineered fluids are used in various end-use Industries such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, chemical processing, oil & gas, power generation, and aerospace, to reduce friction between machine parts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineered Fluids in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Engineered Fluids Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Engineered Fluids Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonnes)
Italy Engineered Fluids Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonnes)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Engineered Fluids Market 2019 (%)
The global Engineered Fluids market was valued at 975.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1317.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. While the Engineered Fluids market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Engineered Fluids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Engineered Fluids production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Engineered Fluids Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonnes)
Italy Engineered Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Heat Transfer Fluids
Lubricants
Solvents
Others

Italy Engineered Fluids Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonnes)
Italy Engineered Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Electronics & Semiconductor
Power Generation
Processing & Manufacturing Plants
Oil & Gas
Aerospace
Others

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Engineered Fluids Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Engineered Fluids Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Engineered Fluids Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Tonnes)
Total Italy Engineered Fluids Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Chemours
Daikin Industries
Solvay
Asahi Glass
Halopolymer
Halocarbon
3M
F2 Chemicals
Lubrilog

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Engineered Fluids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Engineered Fluids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

