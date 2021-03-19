All news

Global Erdal GmbH in Home Care (Austria)Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Over the forecast period, Erdal is expected to continue to with the strategy of establishing itself as the leading “green” manufacturer in home care in Austria. With the growing importance of eco-friendly products in home care in Austria, the company aims to increase its overall retail value share and further expand its consumer base. It plans to attract more consumers by offering eco-friendly products with Austrian roots and affordable prices.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

