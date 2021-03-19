All news

Global European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)) is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state, at about -260° Fahrenheit, for shipping and storage. The volume of natural gas in its liquid state is about 600 times smaller than its volume in its gaseous state. This process makes it possible to transport natural gas to places where pipelines do not reach.. The rising demand for natural gas drives the market for LNG. As per Statista, the demand for Natural Gas in Europe has increased from 449.3 billion cubic meters in 2016 to 465.7 billion cubic meters in 2017. Further, the presence of huge number of LNG terminals in the region aid the market growth. As per Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) as of 2018 there are 29 LNG terminals in the region with a total send-out Capacity of around 227 billion cubic meters per year. At these terminals, the LNG is returned to its gaseous state and transported by pipeline to distribution companies, industrial consumers, and power plants. The rising use of natural gas in multiple sectors such as Power generation and mining further fuels the market towards growth. However, increasing adoption of renewable sources of energy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) market is considered for the key regions such as UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe.

Major market player included in this report are:
Chevron Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Total SA
British Petroleum
Statoil ASA
PJSC Gazprom
INPEX Corporation
Novatek
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:
Transportation Fuel
Power Generation
Mining & Industrial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. European & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market Dynamics
3.1. Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

….continued

