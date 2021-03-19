Global Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Flame retardant adhesive is an inorganic polymer adhesive formed from inorganic raw materials such as aluminum phosphate, magnesium silicate, sodium silicate, fire retardants, and inorganic polymer polymerization agents. In addition to good physical and mechanical properties and electrical properties, flame retardant rubber products also have good flame retardancy and self-extinguishing properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Adhesives in France, including the following market information:

France Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

France Flame Retardant Adhesives Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in France Flame Retardant Adhesives Market 2019 (%)

The global Flame Retardant Adhesives market was valued at 239.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 290.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. While the Flame Retardant Adhesives market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flame Retardant Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flame Retardant Adhesives production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Flame Retardant Adhesives Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

France Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Halogen-free Flame Retardant Adhesive

Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive

France Flame Retardant Adhesives Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

France Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Electronics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total France Flame Retardant Adhesives Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel

Sika

H.B. Fuller

Arkema

3M

Dexerials Corporation

Permabond

Master Bond

Zettex

Hodgson Sealants

Weiss Chemie + Technik

Envirograf

Forgeway

