Global Garbage Truck Bodies Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Garbage truck or dustcart refers to a truck specially designed to collect municipal solid waste and haul the collected waste to a solid waste treatment facility such as a landfill. Other common names for this type of truck include trash truck in the United States, and rubbish truck, junk truck, dumpster, bin wagon, dustbin lorry, bin lorry or bin van elsewhere. Technical names include waste collection vehicle and refuse collection vehicle. These trucks are a common sight in most urban areas.

Major manufacturers of garbage trucks include Mack and Autocar Trucks. Major manufacturers of garbage truck bodies (not the truck itself) include McNeilus, and Heil, Kirchhoff Group, New Way.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Garbage Truck Bodies in Brazil, including the following market information:

Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in  Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Market 2019 (%)

The global Garbage Truck Bodies market was valued at 2697.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3065.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Garbage Truck Bodies market size in  Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Garbage Truck Bodies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Garbage Truck Bodies production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Front Loaders

Rear Loaders

Side Loaders

 

Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Urban Garbage Treatment

Building and Mining industry

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Garbage Truck Bodies Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Garbage Truck Bodies Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total  Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total  Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Heil Co

Kirchhoff Group

McNeilus

New Way

Labrie

EZ Pack

Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc

Haul-All Equipment

Curbtender

Pak-Mor

Fujian Longma sanitation

Cheng Li

ZOOMLION

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Garbage Truck Bodies Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3  Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact:  Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Overall Market Size

2.1  Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2  Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3  Japan Garbage Truck Bodies Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..continue

 

