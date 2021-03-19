Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market is valued approximately USD 7.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. A geographic information system (GIS) software is primarily intended to store, manage, retrieve, analyze and display all types of geographic and spatial data. GIS sometimes also referred as geographic information science (GIScience), the science of core geographic concepts, systems, and applications. It organizes layers of spatial location information into visualizations using maps and 3D scenes. With this unique capability, GIS software offers deeper perceptions into data, such as patterns, relationships, and situations – helping users to make quicker decisions. GIS software stores information with the help of spatial indices, making it possible to analyze the features located in any random region of a map. For example, a GIS software can rapidly identify and map all of the sites within a particular radius of a point, or all of the roads that operate through a territory. Development of smart cities and urbanization, rising adoption of GIS solutions in transportation sector, and the integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, it is estimated that 55% of the total world’s population lives in urban area and it expected to rise to 68% by 2050. Also, it is projected the most urbanized region include North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and Oceanic. The level of urbanization in Asia is approximately 50%. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for geographic information system (GIS) software. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the communication services industry is poised for sustainable growth despite the foreseeable economic turbulence. GIS software have a prominent role in detecting, responding and understanding to COVID-19 outbreak patterns in real-time to detect at-risk populations and plan aim for intervention like increase healthcare capacities. Therefore, this factor will boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, high capital investment in database development and data security & privacy concern are some other factor limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to early adoption of geospatial technologies, increasing usage of location-based services in multiple areas such as transportation, construction, etc., and surging utilization of mobile devices in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the growing smart city projects and rapid urbanization in the countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Autodesk, Inc.

Esri

Trimble Inc.

Pitney Bowes

Hexagon AB

Topcon Corporation

Maxar Technologies

Caliper Corporation

Bentley Systems, Inc.

TomTom N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Function:

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

By End-User:

Agriculture

Biologics

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction

Transportation

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market, by Offering, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market, by Function, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Dynamics

3.1. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market, by Offering

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market by Offering, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2. Software

5.4.3. Services

….continued

