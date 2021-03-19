All news

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composites refer to composite materials made of resin reinforced with glass fiber. GFRTP composites has the advantages of high mechanical strength, light weight, easy formation of complex shapes, good processability, recyclability and other advantages.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite in US, including the following market information:
US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ALSO READ : https://jacksonemma948.tumblr.com/post/640029119099420673/hepatitis-test-solution-diagnosis-market-by

 

US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Segment Percentages, By

ALSO READ : https://uberant.com/article/1180763-3d-imaging-market-competitive-landscape-and-industry-expansion-strategies-2023/

 

Type, 2019 (%)
Roving Glass Fibers
Chopped Glass Fibers
Yarn Glass Fibers

US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Transport
Electro & Electronics
Construction
Sport & Leisure
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/metal-pipes-market-2021-size-share-growth-development-factors-demand-analysis-industry-leading-manufacturers-end-users-and-forecast-research-2021-01-27

 

Total US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BASF
Lanxess
DSM
SABIC
PolyOne
DuPont
Solvay
Hexion
Celanese
RTP
SI Group
Sumitomo Bakelite
Evonik
Daicel
Kolon
Denka
Mitsui Chemical
Prime Polymer
Japan Polypropylene Corporation
Quadrant Group

 TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Overall Market Size
2.1 US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Roving Glass Fibers
4.1.3 Chopped Glass Fibers
4.1.4 Yarn Glass Fibers
4.2 By Type – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Transport
5.1.3 Electro & Electronics
5.1.4 Construction
5.1.5 Sport & Leisure
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – US Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 BASF
6.1.1 BASF Corporate Summary
6.1.2 BASF Business Overview
6.1.3 BASF Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.1.5 BASF Key News
6.2 Lanxess
6.2.1 Lanxess Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Lanxess Business Overview
6.2.3 Lanxess Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Lanxess Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Lanxess Key News
6.3 DSM
6.3.1 DSM Corporate Summary
6.3.2 DSM Business Overview
6.3.3 DSM Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 DSM Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.3.5 DSM Key News
6.4 SABIC
6.4.1 SABIC Corporate Summary
6.4.2 SABIC Business Overview
6.4.3 SABIC Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 SABIC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.4.5 SABIC Key News
6.5 PolyOne
6.5.1 PolyOne Corporate Summary
6.5.2 PolyOne Business Overview
6.5.3 PolyOne Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 PolyOne Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

….….Continued

 

   CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Pharmaceutical Asset Management Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2027

Alex

A report entitled, the Pharmaceutical Asset Management Market, published by UpMarketResearch is an in-depth research study of the current market scenario, growth trends of the market components over the recent years, and scope for the market development in the future. The report offers a complete picture of the market by providing key insights about the […]
All news

Baggage Trolleys�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Baggage Trolleys Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential […]
All news News

OCT Ophthalmoscopes Market Is Estimated to Generate Huge Profits in Covid 19 by 2026 | Carl Zeiss, Canon, NIDEK, Optovue

nirav

New research studies on the OCT Ophthalmoscopes Market give you a thorough understanding of the industry landscape and help with a better understanding of business and opportunities. This document is very important for many aspects of the organization such as marketing, business development, business expansion, as well as other similar aspects that are important for […]