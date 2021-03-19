Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composites refer to composite materials made of resin reinforced with glass fiber. GFRTP composites has the advantages of high mechanical strength, light weight, easy formation of complex shapes, good processability, recyclability and other advantages.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Roving Glass Fibers

Chopped Glass Fibers

Yarn Glass Fibers

Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Transport

Electro & Electronics

Construction

Sport & Leisure

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BASF

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

PolyOne

DuPont

Solvay

Hexion

Celanese

RTP

SI Group

Sumitomo Bakelite

Evonik

Daicel

Kolon

Denka

Mitsui Chemical

Prime Polymer

Japan Polypropylene Corporation

Quadrant Group

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Roving Glass Fibers

4.1.3 Chopped Glass Fibers

4.1.4 Yarn Glass Fibers

4.2 By Type – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Transport

5.1.3 Electro & Electronics

5.1.4 Construction

5.1.5 Sport & Leisure

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 BASF Corporate Summary

6.1.2 BASF Business Overview

6.1.3 BASF Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 BASF Key News

6.2 Lanxess

6.2.1 Lanxess Corporate Summary

….….Continued

