Global Gliders Market in India- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A glider is a type of glider aircraft used in the leisure activity and sport of gliding. The unpowered aircraft use naturally occurring currents of rising air in the atmosphere to remain airborne. Gliders are aerodynamically streamlined and are capable of gaining altitude and remaining airborne, and maintaining forward motion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gliders in Brazil, including the following market information:

IndiaGliders Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

IndiaGliders Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

IndiaGliders Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in IndiaGliders Market 2019 (%)

The global Gliders market was valued at 88 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 102.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. While the Gliders market size in Indiawas US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gliders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Gliders production and consumption in Total Market by Segment:

IndiaGliders Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

IndiaGliders Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Sailplane

Motor Glider

IndiaGliders Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

IndiaGliders Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Use

Military Use

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Gliders Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Gliders Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total IndiaGliders Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total IndiaGliders Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Schempp-Hirth

Alexander Schleicher

Dg Flugzeugbau

Allstar Pzl Glider

Lange Aviation

Pipistre

Stemme

HPH sailplanes

Jonker Sailplanes

Aeros

Alisport Srl

LAK

Toc.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gliders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 IndiaGliders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: IndiaGliders Overall Market Size

2.1 IndiaGliders Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 IndiaGliders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 IndiaGliders Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..continue

