Global Global Quantum Cryptography Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Quantum Cryptography Market is valued approximately at USD 142.53 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 38.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Quantum Cryptography incorporates the application of physics data with an objective to develop a cryptosystem that is not easily exploitable. It is an type of coding in which the program writer coverts math to physics for higher security reasons. Quantum cryptography aims at the fortification of data or the valuable information of the association from hackers or code breakers. Quantum Key distribution (QKD) is an enormously popular cryptographic application. It includes encoding and sending the needed information for decryption. The Quantum cryptography market is chiefly driven owing to surging cyber-attacks incidents in the trending era of digitalization and escalating cyber security funding by both public and private organizations. As in March 2018, SamSam ransomware cyberattack was activated in Atlanta, US. The cyberattack consisted guesstimating weak passwords and encrypting files leading to data leakage and financial losses. Hence the rising cases of cyberattacks drive the market towards growth.

Also, as in April 2020, the government of India, collaborated with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to establish a national center of excellence with an aim to increase innovation in the Indian cybersecurity market. Furthermore, rising demand for next-gen security solutions and surging need for integrations solutions in the business world fuels the market growth. However, lack of skilled expertise impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Quantum Cryptography market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of advanced technology in the region coupled with increased demand for high security and integrated solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising digitalization coupled with increasing investments in increasing security would create lucrative growth prospects for the Quantum Cryptography market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ID Quantiques SA

Anhui Qasky Science and Technology Ltd

MagiQ Technologies

Quintessence Labs Pty Ltd.

1QBit Information Technologies

River Lane Research

Accenture Plc

Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (Imec)

Airbus SE

Aliyun / Alibaba Cloud

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Solutions

Services

By Application:

Network Security

Application Security

Database Security

By End User:

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Quantum Cryptography Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Quantum Cryptography Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Quantum Cryptography Market, by Offering, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Quantum Cryptography Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Quantum Cryptography Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Quantum Cryptography Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Quantum Cryptography Market Dynamics

3.1. Quantum Cryptography Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Quantum Cryptography Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Quantum Cryptography Market, by Offering

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Quantum Cryptography Market by Offering, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Quantum Cryptography Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Quantum Cryptography Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solutions

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global Quantum Cryptography Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Quantum Cryptography Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Quantum Cryptography Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Quantum Cryptography Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Network Security

6.4.2. Application Security

6.4.3. Database Security

Chapter 7. Global Quantum Cryptography Market, by End User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Quantum Cryptography Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Quantum Cryptography Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Quantum Cryptography Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. IT & Telecommunications

7.4.2. BFSI

7.4.3. Government & Defence

7.4.4. Healthcare

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Quantum Cryptography Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Quantum Cryptography Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Quantum Cryptography Market

8.2.1. U.S. Quantum Cryptography Market

8.2.1.1. Offering breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Quantum Cryptography Market

8.3. Europe Quantum Cryptography Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Quantum Cryptography Market

8.3.2. Germany Quantum Cryptography Market

8.3.3. France Quantum Cryptography Market

8.3.4. Spain Quantum Cryptography Market

8.3.5. Italy Quantum Cryptography Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Quantum Cryptography Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Quantum Cryptography Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Quantum Cryptography Market

8.4.2. India Quantum Cryptography Market

8.4.3. Japan Quantum Cryptography Market

8.4.4. Australia Quantum Cryptography Market

8.4.5. South Korea Quantum Cryptography Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Quantum Cryptography Market

8.5. Latin America Quantum Cryptography Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Quantum Cryptography Market

8.5.2. Mexico Quantum Cryptography Market

8.6. Rest of The World Quantum Cryptography Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. ID Quantiques SA

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Anhui Qasky Science and Technology Ltd

9.2.3. MagiQ Technologies

9.2.4. Quintessence Labs Pty Ltd.

9.2.5. 1QBit Information Technologies

9.2.6. River Lane Research

9.2.7. Accenture Plc

9.2.8. Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (Imec)

9.2.9. Airbus SE

9.2.10. Aliyun / Alibaba Cloud

9.2.11.

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. Global Quantum Cryptography market, report scope

TABLE 2. Global Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by Region 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 3. Global Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by Offering 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 4. Global Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 5. Global Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 6. Global Quantum Cryptography market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Quantum Cryptography market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Quantum Cryptography market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global Quantum Cryptography market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global Quantum Cryptography market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global Quantum Cryptography market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global Quantum Cryptography market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global Quantum Cryptography market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global Quantum Cryptography market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global Quantum Cryptography market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. U.S. Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. U.S. Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. U.S. Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 19. Canada Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 20. Canada Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 21. Canada Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 22. UK Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 23. UK Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 24. UK Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 25. Germany Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 26. Germany Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 27. Germany Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 28. RoE Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 29. RoE Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 30. RoE Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 31. China Quantum Cryptography market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

….. continued

