Global Global Vertical Farming Market Size study with COVID Impact, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Vertical farming is a method of growing produce in an urban environment, on a vertically inclined surface. Rather than growing a single layer of crops over a large area of land, crop stacks are cultivated in an upward direction. In vertical agriculture, an artificial environment is created within a facility utilizing technologies which can help plants to grow and become more nutritious in a short span of time, which when compared to traditional farming. The major driving factors for the global vertical farming market are growing demand for high quality food with minimal environmental impact. Also, the surging trend towards no use of pesticides, no weather-related crop failures, environment-friendly methods, increasing urban population, and growth in crop production year-round. environment-friendly methods would also drive the growth of the market. According to The Population Reference Bureau, the global share of urban residents was estimated at 51 per cent by 2010. This proportion is expected to increase to 70 % of the world’s population by 2050. Limitations on the variety of crops grown such as temperature adjustment, adequate management of water supply, the identification and supply of nutrients to plants, the decision on the growth mechanism to be adopted and the individual harvesting time for plants must be considered before planting begins. Thus, all types of plants can be difficult to grow through vertical farms which is the restraining factor. Production of biopharmaceutical products is the opportunistic factor for the global vertical farming market

The regional analysis of global Vertical Farming market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the sector and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of the importance of alternative farming, due to fewer availability of fertile agricultural land and increasing population, is the key factor expected to stimulate demand from industry. Europe is expected to see substantial growth over the projected period as a result of the increasing expansion of genetically modified crop technology. Increasing adoption of nanotechnology and robotics for farming also enhances demand on the regional market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

AeroFarms

Sky Greens

Illumitex, Inc.

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd

Green Sense Farms, LLC

Agrilution

American Hydroponics

Urban Crops Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Growth Mechanism

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

by Structure

Shipping Container

Building-Based

by Components

Lighting

Climate Control

Sensors

Other Hydroponic Components

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Vertical Farming Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Vertical Farming Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Vertical Farming Market, by Growth Mechanism, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Vertical Farming Market, by Structure, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Vertical Farming Market, by Components, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Vertical Farming Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Vertical Farming Market Dynamics

3.1. Vertical Farming Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Vertical Farming Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Vertical Farming Market, by Growth Mechanism

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Vertical Farming Market by Growth Mechanism, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Vertical Farming Market Estimates & Forecasts by Growth Mechanism 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Vertical Farming Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Aeroponics

5.4.2. Hydroponics

5.4.3. Aquaponics

Chapter 6. Global Vertical Farming Market, by Structure

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Vertical Farming Market by Structure, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Vertical Farming Market Estimates & Forecasts by Structure2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Vertical Farming Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Shipping Container

6.4.2. Building-Based

Chapter 7. Global Vertical Farming Market, by Offering

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Vertical Farming Market by Offering , Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Vertical Farming Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Vertical Farming Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Lighting

7.4.2. Climate Control

7.4.3. Sensors

7.4.4. Other Hydroponic Components

Chapter 8. Global Vertical Farming Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Vertical Farming Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Vertical Farming Market

8.2.1. U.S. Vertical Farming Market

8.2.1.1. Growth Mechanism breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Structure breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Vertical Farming Market

8.3. Europe Vertical Farming Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Vertical Farming Market

8.3.2. Germany Vertical Farming Market

8.3.3. France Vertical Farming Market

8.3.4. Spain Vertical Farming Market

8.3.5. Italy Vertical Farming Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Vertical Farming Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Vertical Farming Market

8.4.2. India Vertical Farming Market

8.4.3. Japan Vertical Farming Market

8.4.4. Australia Vertical Farming Market

8.4.5. South Korea Vertical Farming Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Market

8.5. Latin America Vertical Farming Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Vertical Farming Market

8.5.2. Mexico Vertical Farming Market

8.6. Rest of The World Vertical Farming Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. AeroFarms

9.2.3. Sky Greens

9.2.4. Illumitex, Inc.

9.2.5. Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd

9.2.6. Green Sense Farms, LLC

9.2.7. Agrilution

….. continued

