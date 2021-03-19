Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monooleate in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monooleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monooleate production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other

In 2019, industrial grade occupied about 91.74% of major market.

South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Textile Industry

Plastic Industry

Food Industry

Others

The main application area of glycerol monooleate is comestic & personal care. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 73.54%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nantong Hansheng Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Hangzhou Oleochemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

Kao Chemicals

BASF

Stepan

GIN&ING New Material Technology

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Monooleate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycerol Monooleate Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monooleate Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Glycerol Monooleate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Food Grade

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cosmetic & Personal Care

5.1.3 Textile Industry

5.1.4 Plastic Industry

5.1.5 Food Industry

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical

6.1.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Business Overview

6.1.3 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Key News

6.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

6.2.1 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Business Overview

6.2.3 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Key News

6.3 Hangzhou Oleochemicals

6.3.1 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Corporate Summary

….….Continued

