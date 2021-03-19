Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monooleate in US, including the following market information:

US Glycerol Monooleate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Glycerol Monooleate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

US Glycerol Monooleate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Glycerol Monooleate Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : https://www.reddit.com/user/Brave-Kaleidoscope34/comments/kqxt0h/hepatitis_test_solution_diagnosis_market_growth/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monooleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monooleate production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other

In 2019, industrial grade occupied about 91.74% of major market.

ALSO READ : https://www.tradove.com/blog/Online-Education-Market-Share-Growth-Segment-Analysis-by-Types-Application-and-Outlook-Forecast-2019-2023-Impact-of-COVID19.html

US Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Textile Industry

Plastic Industry

Food Industry

Others

The main application area of glycerol monooleate is comestic & personal care. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 73.54%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-military-drone-market-worldwide-analysis-competitive-landscape-future-trends-industry-size-and-regional-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-22

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total US Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nantong Hansheng Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Hangzhou Oleochemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

Kao Chemicals

BASF

Stepan

GIN&ING New Material Technology

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Monooleate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Glycerol Monooleate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Glycerol Monooleate Overall Market Size

2.1 US Glycerol Monooleate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Glycerol Monooleate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycerol Monooleate Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Glycerol Monooleate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Glycerol Monooleate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Glycerol Monooleate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Glycerol Monooleate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monooleate Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Glycerol Monooleate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Glycerol Monooleate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Food Grade

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – US Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Glycerol Monooleate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cosmetic & Personal Care

5.1.3 Textile Industry

5.1.4 Plastic Industry

5.1.5 Food Industry

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – US Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical

6.1.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Business Overview

6.1.3 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Key News

6.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

6.2.1 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Business Overview

6.2.3 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Key News

6.3 Hangzhou Oleochemicals

6.3.1 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Business Overview

6.3.3 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Key News

6.4 Oleon NV

6.4.1 Oleon NV Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Oleon NV Business Overview

6.4.3 Oleon NV Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Oleon NV Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Oleon NV Key News

6.5 Corbion

6.5.1 Corbion Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Corbion Business Overview

6.5.3 Corbion Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Corbion Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Corbion Key News

6.6 Kao Chemicals

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105